UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Praises SSP Traffic Malir, Team

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 09:40 PM

IGP praises SSP Traffic Malir, team

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday appreciated the efforts of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Malir Naseem Ara Panhwar and her team for taking measures for smooth traffic flow

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday appreciated the efforts of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Malir Naseem Ara Panhwar and her team for taking measures for smooth traffic flow.

The IGP also distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among her team, which included Quaidabad Traffic Section Officer Sohrab Solangi, Head Constable Nadir and Constable Qadir, said a statement.

The statement claimed that two dacoits allegedly snatched a gun from a traffic official and were attempting to escape in Landhi Qazzafi Town. The traffic police officials chased the accused after which an encounter took place and both the dacoits were killed.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Traffic Landhi Malir From

Recent Stories

KP govt’s social media team live streams press c ..

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 June 2019

51 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

11 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.