IGP praises SSP Traffic Malir, team

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday appreciated the efforts of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Malir Naseem Ara Panhwar and her team for taking measures for smooth traffic flow.

The IGP also distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among her team, which included Quaidabad Traffic Section Officer Sohrab Solangi, Head Constable Nadir and Constable Qadir, said a statement.

The statement claimed that two dacoits allegedly snatched a gun from a traffic official and were attempting to escape in Landhi Qazzafi Town. The traffic police officials chased the accused after which an encounter took place and both the dacoits were killed.