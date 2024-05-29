IGP Prays SI Fahad For Saving Lives Of Affectees In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui and District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi have appreciated the bold and patriotic efforts of the main character of Mujahid Colony incident from the Police Department, who played a vital role in securing the area from destruction.
Sub Inspector Fahad Bilal was the person who secured the main target from aggressive mob and drove the ambulance himself, at the risk of his own life, and completed his mission of transporting the injured to a hospital successfully.
Fahad Bilal's bravery secured the Sargodha city from further destruction.
The higher police officers appreciated the sub-inspector over his efforts.
