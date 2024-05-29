Open Menu

IGP Prays SI Fahad For Saving Lives Of Affectees In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

IGP prays SI Fahad for saving lives of affectees in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui and District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi have appreciated the bold and patriotic efforts of the main character of Mujahid Colony incident from the Police Department, who played a vital role in securing the area from destruction.

Sub Inspector Fahad Bilal was the person who secured the main target from aggressive mob and drove the ambulance himself, at the risk of his own life, and completed his mission of transporting the injured to a hospital successfully.

Fahad Bilal's bravery secured the Sargodha city from further destruction.

The higher police officers appreciated the sub-inspector over his efforts.

Related Topics

Injured Police Punjab Sargodha From

Recent Stories

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

2 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

2 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

15 hours ago
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

20 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

22 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

24 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

1 day ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

1 day ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan