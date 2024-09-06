Open Menu

IGP Presents Foreign Scholarship Cheques To Children Of 4 Police Martyrs, 1 Constable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM

IGP presents foreign scholarship cheques to children of 4 police martyrs, 1 constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Under the supervision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the mission to provide higher education from abroad for the deserving children of police martyrs and constables is making significant progress. Punjab Police Foreign Educational Scholarship Program has successfully disbursed scholarships to five students. The IG Punjab presented foreign scholarship cheques to the children of four police martyrs and one constable. These students are pursuing higher education in institutions across the United Kingdom, China, and Uzbekistan. Nawaz Ismail, son of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Nawaz, received a scholarship of 1 million rupees for medical education in Uzbekistan. Nadia Farman, daughter of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Qurban, was awarded two million rupees for a degree in International business Management at a British university. Saeed Amjad, son of constable Muhammad Amjad, received two million rupees for a Project Management degree in the UK.

Aisha Razaq, daughter of Shaheed Head Constable Muhammad Razaq, was granted two million rupees for an MSc in Applied Public Health in the UK. Samran Ameer, son of constable Fayyaz Ahmed, was awarded a scholarship for a graduate program in Clinical Medicine in China.

The IG Punjab congratulated the students who received foreign scholarships and advised them to complete their education with dedicated effort. He directed the Police Welfare Branch to expand the scope of foreign scholarships further. He said that in the future, an even greater number of students would be awarded scholarships for higher education abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Aabid Khan, CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahud Din, AIG Welfare Amara Shirazi, and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Business Education Punjab China Progress Uzbekistan United Kingdom Ghazi Fayyaz Ahmed From Million

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

4 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

6 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

6 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

7 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

7 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan