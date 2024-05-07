Open Menu

IGP Prioritizes Women's Empowerment In Law Enforcement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, has committed to enhance the capacity and working conditions of the women police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enabling them to contribute fully to establishing a peaceful society alongside their male counterparts

During the inauguration of a newly constructed hostel for lady police officers at the Police Training Center Peshawar, IGP Khan expressed these views. Also present at the event were Additional IG Police Training, Saqib Ismail Memon, Director Police Training Center, Hukam Khan, AIG (Gender) Anila Naz, and other senior police officers.

IGP emphasized the importance of gender equality, stating that women, constituting half of the population, deserve equal representation in all spheres of life, with their abilities fully utilized. He praised the capability of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lady police officers, highlighting their contributions alongside male officers in the fight against terrorism, with some even sacrificing their lives.

Recognizing the competence of women police officers, IGP assured priority measures to address their professional challenges, enabling them to play a pivotal role in the country's development effectively.

He expressed optimism that the newly constructed hostel, equipped with modern facilities, would facilitate a conducive environment for the training of women police officers.

In a symbolic gesture, IGP inaugurated the hostel, designated for the residence of 128 lady police officers undergoing training, and participated in a tree plantation campaign at the Shah Kas Police Training Center. Additionally, Additional IG Police Training presented a souvenir shield to IGP during the event.

