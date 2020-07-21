UrduPoint.com
IGP Prisons Condoles Death Of Umar Hayat Gondal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:03 PM

IGP Prisons condoles death of Umar Hayat Gondal

Inspector General Police (Prisons) Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of ex-superintendent prisons Umar Hayat Gondal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police (Prisons) Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of ex-superintendent prisons Umar Hayat Gondal.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he he extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

Shahid Baig prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

