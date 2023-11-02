Open Menu

IGP Prisons Informs ECP About Security Threats To Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Mian Farooq visits the ECP officials and explain that there could be serious security threats if Imran Khan is produced from the jail and is presented before it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2023) Inspector General of Punjab Prisons Mian Farooq on Thursday informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the threats to the life of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his production before it.

The IG prisons held a meeting with the ECP officials and discussed the matter.

He said that there were problems and threats regarding Imran Khan’s appearance from the jail before it. The IG informed that clearance from the Federal and the provincial governments was important in this regard. The ECP had summoned the interior secretary to explain his position regarding Imran Khan’s appearance before it.

This is not for the first time that the government authorities cited security risks to the life of Imran Khan before the ECP as previously Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti had said that the ECP should hear the case inside the jail as Rawalpindi was a congested city and there could be security threats for Imran Khan.

The reports suggested that the Election Commission of Pakistan, however, had expressed dissatisfaction with Imran Khan's non-appearance when the Additional IG Operations presented Imran Khan's report. The Election Commission maintained that Imran Khan had been summoned to appear before them.

During the proceedings, Member Sindh Nisar Durrani raised a question, “Are you sure that Chairman PTI is telling the truth?,

He asked the jail officials to come up with the written response of Imran Khan about his appearance before the ECP and the security threats.

The PTI lawyer, at that moment, had responded to the whole situation, “Today, the actual contempt of ECP has taken place,”.

