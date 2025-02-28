Open Menu

IGP Prisons Orders Special Arrangements For Ramazan In Jails

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) IGP Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir has directed all jail superintendents in Punjab to ensure strict security and proper arrangements for Sehri and Iftar in Ramazan.

According to his letter, jail security will remain on high alert during these times. The deputy superintendents will oversee the distribution of food, with medical staff present inside the jails.

Superintendents and medical officers will conduct surprise visits, and Taraweeh arrangements will be completed in all barracks.

For the first three days of Ramazan, jail superintendents will personally supervise arrangements. A detailed record of donated ration items will be maintained, with thorough checks before distribution. Additionally, regional DIGs have been instructed to conduct surprise inspections.

