IGP Prisons visits Central Jail Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General Prisons (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sadaat Hussain on Saturday visited Central Jail Mardan and inspected facilities being provided to inmates.

During visit, IGP was briefed about operational matters and performance of various sections.

The IGP expressed satisfaction over the status of facilities including food, medical care and accommodation.

He said that efforts are underway to improve facilities in prisons and added that resources were being utilized to achieve the objective.

He also appreciated the performance of Jail Superintendent, Arif Khan and his team.