IGP promotes 107 policemen to next ranks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad on Thursday promoted 107 policemen to the next ranks on the recommendation of the promotion board, according to a police spokesman.

DIG Headquarters Islamabad Sadiq Ali Dogar had chaired the meeting of the promotion board with AIG Establishment and other officers attending.

As many as 5 Sub Inspectors, 31 assistant sub-inspectors, 26 head constables, and 45 constables were promoted to the next ranks, he mentioned.

A badge pinning ceremony was also held in Police Line HQs during which capital police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas pinned badges of next ranks to the newly promoted police officers and cops.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that more responsibilities have been placed on the shoulders of the newly promoted police officers and cops.

He said the policemen should perform duty with dedication, commitment, and honesty. "Performing duties in good faith will bright the name of the police department," he said adding that his prime responsibility is the welfare of subordinates.

The whole police force was overjoyed at the move by the top cop of Islamabad police.

IG Islamabad said, "I am thankful to the DIG Headquarters and his team and commend them for achieving a difficult task in a short span of time. Promoting 107 people in 7 days is itself a huge challenge." IG congratulated the newly promoted officers and their families and wished them all the best and said that now the responsibilities have shifted on your shoulders.

"My job is to do your welfare and your job is to serve the people. We all have to work day and night to ensure the protection of life and property of the city," he said.

He added every officer and the young man of the force is proud of me. Yes, I hope that the officers who are promoted to the new positions will carry out their duties with the same humane, moral, sincerity, goodwill as always and will make the name of the Police Department famous and play its role for the welfare of the police personnel. Finally, IG Islamabad and senior officers took group photos with the newly promoted officers.