IGP Promotes 64 DEOs

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 11:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of promotion is going on in all the formations of Punjab Police according to merit and seniority.

According to the details, at least 64 DEOs were promoted from Grade 07 to Grade 12 on the order of Usman Anwar.

The post of DEOs in CTD was upgraded as Junior Computer Operators. IG Punjab recently promoted 228 CTD corporals of grade 14 as under officers.

IG Punjab said that the service and promotion rules have been formulated for the most important field formation (CTD) of Punjab Police. Now the corporals serving in CTD will be promoted to grade 19. Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the promoted technical staff and expressed best wishes for the future endeavours.

