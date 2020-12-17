IGP promotes 75 Sub-Inspectors to rank of Inspectors

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.Sanaullah Abbasi on the recommendations of Departmental SelectionCommittee has promoted 75 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspectors with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.Sanaullah Abbasi on the recommendations of Departmental SelectionCommittee has promoted 75 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspectors with immediate effect.

According to details a meeting of Departmental Selection Committeewas held the other day.

The committee had reviewed the promotion cases ofSub-Inspectors posted in various regions of the province. In the meeting, 75Sub-Inspectors were recommended for promotion as Inspectors and the recommendations were sent to the IGP for final approval.

The IGP, in light of the recommendations of the Departmental Selection Committee, promoted 75 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspectors.