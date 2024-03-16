Open Menu

IGP, Prosecutor General Punjab Jointly Chair Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 08:40 PM

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

Prosecutor General Punjab Farhad Ali Shah visited Central Police Office on Saturday and met IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, and both jointly chaired a meeting, which was attended by all regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs), district police officers (DPOs), district public prosecutors through video-link

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Prosecutor General Punjab Farhad Ali Shah visited Central Police Office on Saturday and met IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, and both jointly chaired a meeting, which was attended by all regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs), district police officers (DPOs), district public prosecutors through video-link.

Deputy Prosecutor Generals Sultan Akbar Chatta, Arshad Ali Farooqui, Ahmad Saeed, Usman Iqbal, Abdul Quddus, District Public Prosecutor Lahore Imtiaz Cheema were present in the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that direct coordination between the Central Police Office and the Prosecutor General Punjab would be made more effective. The prosecutor general Punjab and IGP Punjab signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) about the working standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The IGP said all units including the police and prosecution had an important and equal role in the criminal justice system. A plan of action was finalised in the meeting to complete challans of the pending cases of the last four years. The prosecutor general Punjab said he would provide a special team of prosecutors to complete the challans in the next 14 days, joint efforts would be made to remove loopholes, causing delay in cases under investigation.

The IGP Punjab said joint teams consisting of police and prosecutors would work together on the challans of the cases under investigation. The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) should take effective measures to update the data of under-investigation cases on the software mechanism. The IGP further said that seminars for police and prosecutors would be organised for functional specialization and prosecutorial conduct. He said that to reduce the workload in the investigation wing, additional human resources had been provided after the departmental promotion process. He said that there were challenges due to increasing population and special focus was being given to follow-up of cases and accountability. Prosecutor General Punjab said that there is excellent coordination between the DPOs and district public prosecutors in all districts.

Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees, DIG Legal Kamran Adil, DIG Investigation Lahore Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Organised Crime Unit Imran Kishwar, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood, AIG Monitoring, AIG Legal. Senior officers also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab Arshad Ali Criminals All

Recent Stories

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

9 minutes ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

10 minutes ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

10 minutes ago
 IGP orders action over violence against women

IGP orders action over violence against women

21 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

21 minutes ago
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdo ..

Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..

21 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

21 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss h ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation

21 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary being c ..

Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary being commemorated on March 21

21 minutes ago
 42 candidates submitted papers for Senate election ..

42 candidates submitted papers for Senate elections in KP

21 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss politi ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan