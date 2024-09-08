IGP Provided Plots To Families Of 27 Martyrs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has handed over documents of plots to families of 27 martyrs from Sahiwal district, for construction of homes.
A large number of families of the martyrs from Sahiwal district attended the ceremony, held at the Central Police Office.
During his address, IG Punjab said that the mission to provide homes to the families of police martyrs before 2017 is rapidly moving towards completion. Out of the 76 martyrs from the Sahiwal region prior to 2017, plots have been provided to the families of 59. All 27 martyrs’ families from Pakpattan, as well as the families of 37 martyrs from Okara, have also received plot files. He said that Punjab Police has so far provided plots to 681 out of 1,375 police martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017.
Police department has also provided 23 families with 38 million rupees to help in the construction of homes on these plots.
IG Punjab praised the performance of the RPO Sahiwal and DPO Sahiwal for their efforts in securing the plots. He also paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and assured every possible support to facilitate their families.
The event was attended by RPO Sahiwal Mehmood Rasheed, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shehzad, AIG Welfare Ammara Shirazi, and other officials. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also took all the families on a tour of the Martyrs’ Wall at the Central Police Office.
