IGP Provides Hearing Aids To Cops' Children

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar provided modern hearing aids to children of police employees on Tuesday under the 'Hamaray Phool' project.

Audio therapy has also been started for these children and the best doctors have been appointed for the purpose, he said.

The IGP gave modern hearing aids to children of police employees, traffic police and Dolphin force of Lahore, Narowal and other districts.

He said in his message to the police employees that Rs 18.5 lakh per child had been approved for the purchase of cochlear implant for the treatment of hearing-impaired children, which could benefit these children as a special benefit.

Dr Usman Anwar said when the 'Hamaray Phool' project was started, only four children were registered, and now the number has increased to 2,100. He said if any employee has not registered his special child yet, he should call 1787 to get them registered.

