IGP Provides Rs 17.5m House To Martyred ASI Muhammad Akram's Family

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM

IGP provides Rs 17.5m house to martyred ASI Muhammad Akram's family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has continued his initiative of supporting police martyrs' families by providing a house worth Rs. 17.5 million to the family of ASI Muhammad Akram Shaheed of Kasur Police.

The house, located in Bairun Jadeed Urban Gulberg Colony, Kasur, was chosen based on the family's preference.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, ASI Muhammad Akram embraced martyrdom in March during an operation when he was shot by criminals. He is survived by his wife and four sons. Following a special initiative by IGP Punjab, the provincial government allocated funds to provide a house for the martyr’s family.

Paying rich tributes to the unparalleled sacrifice of ASI Muhammad Akram Shaheed, the IGP said that ASI Muhammad Akram sacrificed his life without hesitation while protecting the lives and property of citizens. He added that Punjab Police would never forget the sacrifices of its brave martyrs. He emphasized that Punjab Police is a custodian of the legacy of over 1,650 brave martyrs like ASI Muhammad Akram Shaheed and will continue to take further measures for their welfare.

