IGP Punjab Advises Police To Win Public Hearts

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:25 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that police officers and officials will have to win the hearts of public with their courteous behavior, positive attitude and extraordinary performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that police officers and officials will have to win the hearts of public with their courteous behavior, positive attitude and extraordinary performance.

He said, "It is our mission to make Punjab Police a professionally strong force according to the rules of smart and community policing." Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan expressed these views while addressing to Police Darbar at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Friday.

The IGP further added that force should adopt scientific modes of investigation.

He said the officers and officials who would be found guilty of Police torture, trespass of power, taking law into hands and especially death under police custody should ready themselves for jail.

The officials and officers deputed at police stations and all formations should follow the devised SOPs and serve the public with their professional skills and ensure best service delivery to the public with full dedication and hard work, he added.

IG Punjab praised Lahore police for providing extraordinary security during Muharram whereas applauded DIG Investigation Lahore for safely recovering a child who was kidnapped from Ghazi Abad Lahore.

He said that no stones should be left unturned in provision of best services to public with full diligence and devotion.

IG Punjab while offering homage to sacrifices of martyrs said that welfare of families of martyrs and ghazis is his top priority and steps on preferential bases are being taken in this regard.

On this occasion officers and officials apprised him about problems they were facing and suggested useful recommendations also, upon which IG Punjab issued orders for quick resolution of problems faced by force.

CCPO Lahore presented the memorial souvenir to IG Punjab from Lahore police.

Among others CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Investigation Dr. Inaam Waheed and CTO Lahore Captain (R) Liaqat Ali Malik with other senior officers were also present.

