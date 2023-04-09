IGP Punjab announces restoration of police posts in "Kacha" area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar has announced the restoration of police check-posts in "Kacha" area in order to combat gangs of bandits and kidnappers.

He said this after his arrival at the residence of Dr. Hassan Mehmood, the former superintendent of a Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Rahimyar Khan district whose kidnapped children were recovered by Rahimyar Khan police. Earlier, the IGP Punjab was accorded a warm welcome by Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Rai Babar Saeed and District Police Officer, Rahimyar Khan, Rizwan Umar.

The IGP met with the two sons of the doctor who recently were recovered by Rahimyar Khan police. It is being recalled here that the kidnappers had kidnapped two sons of Dr. Hassan Mahmood, however, they were recovered by the police in swift police action by utilizing modern technological devices and expertise of the competent police officials. The IGP congratulated the doctor for safe recovery of his two kidnapped sons.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Punjab said that a comprehensive plan and strategy had been designed to control crimes and bring the bandits and kidnappers to justice.

"The police check-posts and pickets are being restored in all relevant areas of Kacha area lying near and around the river in Rahimyar Khan district and other areas," the IGP said.

He also announced establishment of a new police station in Khanpur city. He told that the police availed facility of modern technological devices and scientific methods to trace out the whereabouts of the kidnappers and to recover the sons of Dr. Mahmood. "Provision of security to people is duty of the police department," he said. On the occasion, he also announced one million rupees cash prize for the police team who recovered the kidnapped children.

He said that Special Branch of the Police Department and CTD had jointly been working to root out crimes, especially robberies and kidnapping for ransom in Kacha area. He said that all those police check-posts and pickets which earlier were abolished in Kacha area, now had been restored.