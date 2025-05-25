Open Menu

IGP Punjab Approves Rs 2.55m For Healthcare Of Police Employees' Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has approved the release of Rs2.55 million for the medical treatment of children of police personnel suffering from serious illnesses.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, the funds have been disbursed as part of the department’s ongoing welfare initiative aimed at supporting the health needs of employees' families across the province, including Lahore.

Under the latest allocation, Constable Muhammad Zeeshan Faqir has received Rs1 million for his son’s bone marrow transplant. Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Arshad Hussain and Ghulam Fareed, the widow of the late ASI Muhammad Shafi, and Constable Waseem Ahmad have each been granted Rs250,000 for their children’s treatment.

Meanwhile, Rs200,000 each was given to Data Entry Operator Izhar-ul-Haq and Constable Sajjad Ahmad. ASI Muhammad Naveed, Constable Muhammad Faryad, Constable Ameer Haider and sanitary worker Muhammad Haroon collectively received Rs 150,000.

The disbursement was made following scrutiny and approval by the Welfare Management Committee. The IG directed senior officers to continue taking measures for the welfare of police personnel and their families through the effective utilisation of available resources.

