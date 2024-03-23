Open Menu

IGP Punjab Awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM

IGP Punjab awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz to IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz to IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

Dr. Usman Anwar, as Inspector General of Police, carried out far-reaching reforms and reorganisation of the Punjab Police.

He was honored for providing best policing services to citizens, electronic monitoring of police stations, welfare of martyred police families and providing employment to them.

Dr. Usman Anwar's efforts in the field of digitization of Punjab Police and counter-terrorism operations have significant impact.

