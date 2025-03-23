IGP Punjab Chairs Meeting On Traffic Matters
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A follow-up meeting on traffic matters was held under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir and SSP Headquarters Traffic Punjab Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah were present in the meeting while all RPOs, DPOs, CTOs and District Traffic Officers participated through video link.
The meeting followed up on the decisions of the previous meeting to improve traffic flow, road safety and implementation of laws. IG Punjab instructed CTOs and DTOs to take concrete steps in coordination with the concerned DPOs to improve traffic management.
Traffic officers gave a briefing on the selection of roads to ensure 100 percent compliance with traffic laws. Punjab Police spokesperson said that the CTOs and DTOs reiterated their commitment to bring about a clear improvement in the driving licensing rate in the next one month. IG Punjab directed the officers to ensure full implementation of traffic rules across the province including Lahore, under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, improve road infrastructure, increase the driving licensing rate and the number of students in training schools.
