IGP Punjab determined to cast Khawarij to the Arabian sea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the fight against the Khawarij will continue until the Punjab Police cast the Khawarij to the Arabian sea and purge the province of the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the probationary officers at the Police Training College (PTC) Chung here on Wednesday, he said Punjab Police will go to any extent to protect life and property of every industrialist, trader, farmer and citizen in Pakistan, adding “the Police will shed its blood like water to fight those who do not accept your life-style, constitution and law and want to impose their own misguided law in the country.”

IGP Dr Usman Anwar warned the anti-state elements who operate from abroad to give up their nefarious

agenda, adding that Punjab police is a lead-coated wall and stands by all uniformed forces including Air Force, Navy, Army, the frontier Constabulary, Rangers, maritime security agency or the levies.

As many as 115 probationers including 22 women Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and Sub Inspectors (SIs) successfully completed training and will soon join the police stations across Punjab.

The Inspector General said the police is faced by multiple challenges and the challenges will remain but this training is conducted to probationers to prepare you for the worst challenges and keep the country safe from the miscreants.

“Your job is not dispensation of justice or to work as victim support officers only but you are to face the terrorists on the ground,” he reminded the male and female probationers.

Dr. Usman Anwar, on the preparedness, said seventeen attacks were undertaken by the Khawarij at our posts during the past two years, adding that the police did not have to face any loss except the martyrdom of Head Constable Haroon Shaheed.

The provincial police chief further said that the training imparted at the PTC Chung will enable to protect the citizen of Pakistan, adding that the Punjab Police will never let the enemies, home or abroad, succeed in hatching conspiracies against the state.

The IGP Punjab took oath from the probationary officers and the trainees at the PTC to be ready to lay their lives in protecting the industry, trade and innocent citizens of the country from the terrorists.

He also reminded the probationary police officials to be ready to defeat the dacoits, fraudulent elements, land-mafia, the temptation of illegal gratification and the social pressure as their war begins as soon as they join their professional duties.

Dr Usman Anwar warned the probationers against unwarranted use of social media platforms like tiktok as part of the Punjab police, urging them to exhibit the best of the values they had learnt at the PTC, Chung.

The Police Chief hailed Commandant Police Training College (PTC) Mehboob Lillah, Chung for preparing the best officers, adding DIG Mehboob Lillah had set new standards into professional training at the PTC and that is why DIG Mehboob Lillah was not given a field posting and was being retained at the PTC to prepare the best officers for the force.

On the initiatives, Dr Usman Anwar said the Punjab Police fortified its posts, installed thermal vision CCTV camera, purchased latest weapons and equipment and gained drone technology to face the Khawarij, adding the weapons will be used against the Khawarij to annihilate them if they challenge sovereignty of the country.

He said 1000 ASIs, 400 SIs and 80 Inspectors will be inducted in the department through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). He also took pride in the fact that graduate police officers were appointed that 737 police stations of Punjab and they were improving police image.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar thanked the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for sanctioning posts of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) SPs and tis will pave the way for the promotion of DSPs in the PSCA whose promotion cases were stuck for so many years. He said 250 crore rupees were spent on the welfare of the policemen. He said the government set aside about five billion rupees for the CTD and Special Branch with which equipment, weapons, gadgetry, software were purchased and trainings were conducted.

Commandant PTC Chung DIG Mehboob Lillah, in his welcome address, said that special emphasis was laid to the moral training of the probationers so that they exhibit the best of manners during their interaction with the public.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also gave away certificates and prizes among the best probationers. SI Mamoon from Lahore received the Sword of Honor as he declared the best probationer.