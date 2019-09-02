UrduPoint.com
IGP Punjab Expresses Displeasure At Custodial Death

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:07 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has expressed his displeasure over the custodial death in Rahim Yar khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has expressed his displeasure over the custodial death in Rahim Yar khan.

He said that relevant circle officer would be held accountable if torture was proved as the cause of death in custody.

He directed RPO Bahawalpur to conduct an inquiry into the custodial death of Salahuddin, ensuring a strict departmental and legal action against the persons responsible. He said that lockup was meant for safe custody of the accused and it was a responsibility of the police to provide the accused timely medical care in case of any emergency.

The IGP Punjab also issued directions to the CCPO Lahore and all RPOs in a video-link conference held at Central Police Office, here on Monday.

He while giving directions about Muharram, said that in sensitive districts, DPOs should personally monitor security arrangements of A-category processions and snipers should also be installed on the rooftops on the buildings in the vicinity of sensitive Majalis. He directed for utilising drone cameras for security of 9th and 10th Muharam.

During conference, the IG Punjab directed officers to specially inspect lock-ups and carry out video recording during their surprise visits to police stations. In case of any violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), strict legal and departmental action must be taken without any delay.

Additional IGs, along with other senior officers were also present.

