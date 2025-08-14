IGP Punjab Extends Independence Day Greetings To Nation, Police Force
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the Punjab Police on the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day.
Reaffirming the force’s commitment, Dr. Usman said, “On this Independence Day, Punjab Police reiterates its pledge to protect the lives, property and dignity of the citizens.”
He paid tribute to the ultimate sacrifices made by the police force, noting that "the 1,700 martyrs of Punjab Police are a timeless symbol of love and loyalty for the motherland."
Dr. Usman Anwar emphasised that the Punjab Police will spare no sacrifice for the peace, development and prosperity of the country. “Every officer, official and constable of Punjab Police stands ready to lay down their life for the nation,” he asserted.
Security remains on high alert across Lahore and the entire province for Independence Day celebrations, he added. The IGP vowed that "the nefarious intentions of the enemy will be thwarted."
More than 30,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed throughout the province to ensure security and manage traffic, he said.
The IGP also confirmed that all Independence Day events are being continuously monitored through CCTV cameras.He urged citizens to celebrate with responsibility and uphold national dignity and decorum. “There will be zero tolerance for one-wheeling, aerial firing, rowdy behavior or harassment of women and families,” he warned.
