IGP Punjab for efficient policing amid PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday directed that all-out resources should be utilized for foolproof security of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches being held from March 1 to 12 at Double Road Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In a video message issued here, the IGP said the Police force should conduct Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) to maintain law & order in the surroundings.

IG Dr Usman Anwar said that patrolling should be enhanced to keep an eye on inimical elements as no one would be allowed to spoil PSL, the brand of Pakistan.

He directed the Police officials to ensure elaborate measures for the safety and convenience of all teams, players, match officials, families and cricket fans.

He added that it was the prime duty of each police personnel that they should be present in the field and spare no effort to ensure that these matches were held in a peaceful and conducive environment.