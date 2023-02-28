UrduPoint.com

IGP Punjab For Efficient Policing Amid PSL Matches

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 12:50 AM

IGP Punjab for efficient policing amid PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday directed that all-out resources should be utilized for foolproof security of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches being held from March 1 to 12 at Double Road Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In a video message issued here, the IGP said the Police force should conduct Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) to maintain law & order in the surroundings.

IG Dr Usman Anwar said that patrolling should be enhanced to keep an eye on inimical elements as no one would be allowed to spoil PSL, the brand of Pakistan.

He directed the Police officials to ensure elaborate measures for the safety and convenience of all teams, players, match officials, families and cricket fans.

He added that it was the prime duty of each police personnel that they should be present in the field and spare no effort to ensure that these matches were held in a peaceful and conducive environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Police Punjab Pakistan Super League Road Rawalpindi March All From

Recent Stories

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

59 minutes ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

1 hour ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

1 hour ago
 Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go t ..

Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go top of points-table

1 hour ago
 PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss politi ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.