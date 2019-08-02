UrduPoint.com
IGP Punjab For Merit Based Promotion Of Elite Officials

Fri 02nd August 2019 | 10:12 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that process of the promotions of Elite officials should be started at earliest according to their seniority and merit

Addressing officers at Elite Training Centre Bedian here on Friday, he said that Elite force was a specialized and well trained force of Punjab Police and every soldier of this force has ability to complete all kinds of operations.

He said that if Elite Force was moving to another district for an operation, their food and stay would be the responsibility of local DPO.

He said that Elite force training was the best combination of professional, physical, mental and moral training due to the higher level of training.

IGP during his visit to Elite Training Centre witnessed a mock exercise to counter terrorists, fire practise and other professional skills of Special Operation Unit.

He further said that with the limited resources, the Elite force performing excellent examples of bravery and professionalism.

Addl IG Elite Shahid Hanif, Commandant Elite school Colonel Pervaiz Iqbal, Director SOU Colonel Saad Saleem along with other officers were also present.

