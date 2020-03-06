City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhry Friday said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab had imposed ban on all kind of official communications through social media by police personnel and issued strict directions to all police departments not to introduce themselves in uniform through social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhry Friday said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab had imposed ban on all kind of official communications through social media by police personnel and issued strict directions to all police departments not to introduce themselves in uniform through social media.

Talking to a private news channel, he said last month the IGP Punjab had issued directives to all police departments against excessive use of social media to prevent leakage of secret official information.

He said the ban would be imposed at provincial level and strict departmental action would be taken against the violator of the orders.

The CPO further said the authorities concerned were strictly implementing these orders in all police departments at provincial level.

He said all police officials had been warned against unauthorized and illegal uploading pictures in police uniform and images, photos or maps of official buildings on social accounts. Ban on sharing official documents and information through social media had also been imposed, he added.

The CPO further said many officers found in habit of making tik tok videos during duty time wearing uniform with arms in their hands which was security risk and posing threat even to their own life.