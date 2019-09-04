IGP Punjab inaugurates Smart Surveillance System

(@imziishan)

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said the Smart and Surveillance system would help resolving traffic issues besides improving performance of patrolling forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said the Smart and Surveillance system would help resolving traffic issues besides improving performance of patrolling forces.

He said this while inaugurating Smart Surveillance and Control System, and addressed officials at Police Darbar during his visit to Sialkot.

He said "My aim is to promote smart and community policing by eliminating traditional police culture as a transformed police force we have to work as public-friendly police besides protecting public lives and properties of people." He said that smart surveillance system was being started in other big cities of the province which would monitor sensitive installations, important roads and monitoring of Muharam processions, Majalis and other protests in addition to control crimes.

During his visit, the IGP also inaugurated newly-revamped building of Khidmat Markaz and directed officers that Primary objective of khidmat markaz was to ensure service delivery in the best environment.

He also directed the DPO Sialkot to visit the khidmat Markaz on monthly basis to inspect the staff.

On this occasion, RPO Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi, DPO Sialkot Capt (r) Mustansar Feroze and other officers were also present.