UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Punjab Inaugurates Smart Surveillance System

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:53 PM

IGP Punjab inaugurates Smart Surveillance System

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said the Smart and Surveillance system would help resolving traffic issues besides improving performance of patrolling forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said the Smart and Surveillance system would help resolving traffic issues besides improving performance of patrolling forces.

He said this while inaugurating Smart Surveillance and Control System, and addressed officials at Police Darbar during his visit to Sialkot.

He said "My aim is to promote smart and community policing by eliminating traditional police culture as a transformed police force we have to work as public-friendly police besides protecting public lives and properties of people." He said that smart surveillance system was being started in other big cities of the province which would monitor sensitive installations, important roads and monitoring of Muharam processions, Majalis and other protests in addition to control crimes.

During his visit, the IGP also inaugurated newly-revamped building of Khidmat Markaz and directed officers that Primary objective of khidmat markaz was to ensure service delivery in the best environment.

He also directed the DPO Sialkot to visit the khidmat Markaz on monthly basis to inspect the staff.

On this occasion, RPO Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi, DPO Sialkot Capt (r) Mustansar Feroze and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Visit Traffic Gujranwala Sialkot Nawaz Khan Best

Recent Stories

Family court issues notice to actor Mohsin Abbas

3 minutes ago

Sudan Prime Minister Approves Several Members of T ..

3 minutes ago

My specific mandate to blend Pak team in an attack ..

3 minutes ago

Peter Lindbergh, revolutionary fashion photographe ..

8 minutes ago

Hitler bust found in cellar of French Senate

8 minutes ago

US Offers $15Mln Reward for Information on Iranian ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.