IGP Punjab Issues New Orders For Controlling Child Abuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:55 PM

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan issued a new orders for the police to control child abuse besides its investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan issued a new orders for the police to control child abuse besides its investigation.

The IG directed the CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to take effective steps under their supervision to address cases of sexual abuse and said that CPOs, DPOs should hold a meeting with their relevant ASPs, SDPOs, DSPs Legal, SHOs, incharge investigation and incharge police posts for briefing them about the new standing orders to solve cases in a better way.

In the standing order, it has been directed by the IGP that in case of agreement between an accused and plaintiff, the section 311 should be included in the case so that criminals could be taken to their ultimate end.

According to the standing order, it has been directed that if sexual abuse is committed in any area, after receiving the information of the incident, relevant SHO or senior officer should himself reach the crime spot and will report to senior officers about the situation.

It further said SHO would be bound to collect scientific and material evidences from the crime scene and if the affected person is found injured then he should be taken to a hospital by the SHO for medical aid.

A case will be lodged immediately after receiving the information of the incident and delay would not be tolerated so that accused could not get any edge during the trial of the case whereas copy of FIR should be sent to senior officers.

The investigation officers will make a sketch of wounds of the affected child and his statement will be recorded under section 164. If any affected child or accused is under arrest then their samples of DNA will be taken by the police.

SP Investigation will be the focal person in all such cases and will supervise investigation.

