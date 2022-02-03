UrduPoint.com

IGP Punjab Issues Orders For Special Training Of Police Drivers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 07:36 PM

IGP Punjab issues orders for special training of police drivers

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for special training of police drivers to save police vehicles from accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for special training of police drivers to save police vehicles from accidents.

He was presiding over a meeting on departmental affairs of the Motor Transport Wing at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday.

The IGP said that two-week special training course would be started from February and police drivers of all districts would complete the training session in phases. He said that in the first phase, two master trainers from each district would conduct the said training course in Motor Transport Wing Punjab and these master trainers would be given refresher course on other modern practices including physical and psychological tests.

He said that after drivers, special training would be started to enhance the efficiency of all mechanics of Punjab Police so that the department could carry out the maintenance and repair work of the available vehicles in an efficient manner.

DIG Telecommunication and Transport Punjab briefed the IGP Punjab about the drivers' training plan.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Welfare & Finance, Additional IG Logistics, DIG Tele & Transport, AIG Welfare & Finance and SSP MT among other officers.

