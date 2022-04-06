UrduPoint.com

IGP Punjab Lauded Police For Peaceful Holding Pak-Australia Cricket Series

Published April 06, 2022

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has commended the supervisory officers of Lahore and Rawalpindi police and police teams for holding the Pak-Australia cricket series peacefully

Appreciating the performance of the police teams in ensuring the best security and traffic arrangements during the series, the IG Punjab said that the officers and personnel performed their duties efficiently for the ODI and T20 matches after Test series and proved that the Punjab Police has potential to fulfill every assignment and challenge.

IG Punjab congratulated CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore, CTO Lahore, Safe City Authority, Special Branch, RPO and CPO Rawalpindi and their team for ensuring foolproof arrangements.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that it is commendable to maintain excellent security arrangements and traffic flow during the high profile international cricket series. He also praised all traffic wardens and lady personnel along with the officers who have performed their duties diligently. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is playing its full role in the journey of revival of international cricket in Pakistan and in future cricket teams from other countries would also be provided foolproof security. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the officers and officials to work with the same spirit and sense of duty to perform the duties of service and protection of the people.

