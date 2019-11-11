IGP Punjab lauds police force for ensuing best security arrangements

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz appreciated officers and officials of Punjab police for ensuring best security arrangements of processions, Mahafil Miladun Nabi (SAW) and other congregations in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab , Capt (R) Arif Nawaz appreciated officers and officials of Punjab police for ensuring best security arrangements of processions, Mahafil Miladun Nabi (SAW) and other congregations in the province.

He expressed these views through a wireless message to CCPO, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and others through a wireless message on Monday.

The IGP said officers and officials rightfully deserve the appreciation for their hard work, commitment and determination in offering security duties during the processions of Jashne Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW).

Acknowledging the performance of district police, traffic police, dolphin, PRU, Special Branch, Elite Police Force and control room staff, the IGP said all force should perform their duties with same zeal and boldness in order to maintain supremacy of law and protection of lives and wealth of people.

He directed the force that they should improve the coordination between police and public.

He further said police should use modern technology so that it may improve its performance, whereas search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should be continued in sensitive districts in order to eliminate anti-social elements of the society.