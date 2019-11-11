UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Punjab Lauds Police Force For Ensuing Best Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:13 PM

IGP Punjab lauds police force for ensuing best security arrangements

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz appreciated officers and officials of Punjab police for ensuring best security arrangements of processions, Mahafil Miladun Nabi (SAW) and other congregations in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz appreciated officers and officials of Punjab police for ensuring best security arrangements of processions, Mahafil Miladun Nabi (SAW) and other congregations in the province.

He expressed these views through a wireless message to CCPO, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and others through a wireless message on Monday.

The IGP said officers and officials rightfully deserve the appreciation for their hard work, commitment and determination in offering security duties during the processions of Jashne Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW).

Acknowledging the performance of district police, traffic police, dolphin, PRU, Special Branch, Elite Police Force and control room staff, the IGP said all force should perform their duties with same zeal and boldness in order to maintain supremacy of law and protection of lives and wealth of people.

He directed the force that they should improve the coordination between police and public.

He further said police should use modern technology so that it may improve its performance, whereas search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should be continued in sensitive districts in order to eliminate anti-social elements of the society.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Traffic Same May All Best

Recent Stories

Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi opens Sharjah FDI Forum 20 ..

16 minutes ago

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Invest in Sharj ..

46 minutes ago

Umar Siddiq continues rich run of form

1 hour ago

Faizan Riaz smashes scintillating double century f ..

1 hour ago

Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.