UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Punjab Meets Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:01 PM

IGP Punjab meets Chief Minister

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir on Friday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters pertaining to law and order situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir on Friday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters pertaining to law and order situation in the province.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said protection of life and property of people was the prime duty of the police, adding that the police would have to perform duties with renewed vigour to further improve law and order situation.

The police had to efficiently work to redress the general public, he said and added the police had rendered great services in the war against terrorism.

All required resources would be provided to the police for eradication of crime and maintenance of peace, the chief minister maintained.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain charged for chan ..

2 hours ago

Local LPG price up by Rs 18.61 per 11.8-kg cylinde ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner imposes fine on 3 shopkeepers ..

5 minutes ago

German shares lose 0.50 pct at start of trading on ..

5 minutes ago

Canada's economy slowed, growing 1.3% in third qua ..

5 minutes ago

Liverpool's Fabinho ruled out until New Year with ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.