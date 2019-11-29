IGP Punjab meets Chief Minister

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir on Friday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters pertaining to law and order situation in the province

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said protection of life and property of people was the prime duty of the police, adding that the police would have to perform duties with renewed vigour to further improve law and order situation.

The police had to efficiently work to redress the general public, he said and added the police had rendered great services in the war against terrorism.

All required resources would be provided to the police for eradication of crime and maintenance of peace, the chief minister maintained.