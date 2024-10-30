Open Menu

IGP Punjab Meets Police Employees, Families

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 07:41 PM

IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that supervisory officers must ensure timely measures to address the professional and personal issues faced by the force, allowing them to focus fully on their duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that supervisory officers must ensure timely measures to address the professional and personal issues faced by the force, allowing them to focus fully on their duties.

These remarks were shared during a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar listened to the employees' requests and issued orders for immediate relief.

He said the Welfare Branch should continue to provide all possible assistance in resolving health, education, and other issues for employees’ families, and with more effective use of the welfare fund, relief should be provided to as many employees as possible.

IG Punjab forwarded the application regarding the seniority fixation and promotion by Sub Inspector Sajid Noor and ASI Sharafat Ali, and other officials to Additional IG Punjab for relief.

He directed the DIG Welfare to address the request presented by the daughter of the late ASI Ghulam Nabi for her father to be declared a martyr, and to ensure the payment of the dues.

IG Punjab instructed that relief be granted to Constable Rafaqat Ali for his request regarding assistance with his son’s medical treatment. He also directed relief for the wife of martyr Constable Muhammad Hanif regarding her son's junior clerk recruitment request. IG Punjab directed AIG Admin to grant relief regarding Junior Clerk Almas Shakeel’s transfer request from Punjab Constabulary to Gujranwala, where as DIG Welfare was instructed to provide relief for Constable Atiq ur Rehman’s request for financial assistance in construction of the house. IG Punjab issued further orders regarding other requests related to administration, discipline, and welfare, instructing that immediate action be taken on all applicatoins to alleviate the difficulties faced by employees and their families.

Related Topics

Police Education Punjab Wife Gujranwala Shakeel All From

Recent Stories

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FB ..

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric

26 minutes ago
 DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

26 minutes ago
 3662 search operations conducted against anti-soci ..

3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year

26 minutes ago
 Improving national economy vital for country’s s ..

Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl

30 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA

31 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

31 minutes ago
Over 2.07m people availed policing services during ..

Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year

2 minutes ago
 3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri produc ..

Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference

2 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand

IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand

2 minutes ago
 IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in offici ..

IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in officials' children success

4 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi welcomes U.S. Congress delegation t ..

Governor Kundi welcomes U.S. Congress delegation to KP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan