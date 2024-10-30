IGP Punjab Meets Police Employees, Families
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 07:41 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that supervisory officers must ensure timely measures to address the professional and personal issues faced by the force, allowing them to focus fully on their duties
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that supervisory officers must ensure timely measures to address the professional and personal issues faced by the force, allowing them to focus fully on their duties.
These remarks were shared during a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar listened to the employees' requests and issued orders for immediate relief.
He said the Welfare Branch should continue to provide all possible assistance in resolving health, education, and other issues for employees’ families, and with more effective use of the welfare fund, relief should be provided to as many employees as possible.
IG Punjab forwarded the application regarding the seniority fixation and promotion by Sub Inspector Sajid Noor and ASI Sharafat Ali, and other officials to Additional IG Punjab for relief.
He directed the DIG Welfare to address the request presented by the daughter of the late ASI Ghulam Nabi for her father to be declared a martyr, and to ensure the payment of the dues.
IG Punjab instructed that relief be granted to Constable Rafaqat Ali for his request regarding assistance with his son’s medical treatment. He also directed relief for the wife of martyr Constable Muhammad Hanif regarding her son's junior clerk recruitment request. IG Punjab directed AIG Admin to grant relief regarding Junior Clerk Almas Shakeel’s transfer request from Punjab Constabulary to Gujranwala, where as DIG Welfare was instructed to provide relief for Constable Atiq ur Rehman’s request for financial assistance in construction of the house. IG Punjab issued further orders regarding other requests related to administration, discipline, and welfare, instructing that immediate action be taken on all applicatoins to alleviate the difficulties faced by employees and their families.
Recent Stories
FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric
DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30
3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year
Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA
PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit
Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year
3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA
Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference
IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand
IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in officials' children success
Governor Kundi welcomes U.S. Congress delegation to KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 3026 minutes ago
-
3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year26 minutes ago
-
Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl30 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA31 minutes ago
-
Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year2 minutes ago
-
3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference2 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand2 minutes ago
-
IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in officials' children success4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi welcomes U.S. Congress delegation to KP4 minutes ago
-
One awarded death sentence, his brother life term in murder case4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir stresses quality assurance in pharmaceutical industry4 minutes ago