IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that supervisory officers must ensure timely measures to address the professional and personal issues faced by the force, allowing them to focus fully on their duties.

These remarks were shared during a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar listened to the employees' requests and issued orders for immediate relief.

He said the Welfare Branch should continue to provide all possible assistance in resolving health, education, and other issues for employees’ families, and with more effective use of the welfare fund, relief should be provided to as many employees as possible.

IG Punjab forwarded the application regarding the seniority fixation and promotion by Sub Inspector Sajid Noor and ASI Sharafat Ali, and other officials to Additional IG Punjab for relief.

He directed the DIG Welfare to address the request presented by the daughter of the late ASI Ghulam Nabi for her father to be declared a martyr, and to ensure the payment of the dues.

IG Punjab instructed that relief be granted to Constable Rafaqat Ali for his request regarding assistance with his son’s medical treatment. He also directed relief for the wife of martyr Constable Muhammad Hanif regarding her son's junior clerk recruitment request. IG Punjab directed AIG Admin to grant relief regarding Junior Clerk Almas Shakeel’s transfer request from Punjab Constabulary to Gujranwala, where as DIG Welfare was instructed to provide relief for Constable Atiq ur Rehman’s request for financial assistance in construction of the house. IG Punjab issued further orders regarding other requests related to administration, discipline, and welfare, instructing that immediate action be taken on all applicatoins to alleviate the difficulties faced by employees and their families.