IGP Punjab orders action against criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered for launching an operation across the province to eliminate criminals and anti-social elements.

He issued a directive to all regional police officers (RPOs), district police officers (DPOs) through a notification on Friday. He said that an effective strategy should be carved out to raid hideouts of those involved in extremist and criminal activities.

The IGP said that licensed weapons used in criminal and illegal activities should be cancelled with close coordination of other institutions and there should be no delay in taking legal actions against the owners of the licencees. He said that the officers found negligent of duties would be taken to task.

The IGP emphasized monitoring and checking of passengers and vehicles on inter-district and inter-provincial check-posts and checking of vehicles should be made effective.

He said that there should be no delay in taking legal action against those vehicles and passengers having incomplete documents.

Additional IG operations Punjab Inam Ghani briefed the IG Punjab about the report of search and combing operations. He said that in the wake of forthcoming events of Eidul Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram, from June 1 to July 22, collectively 3301 search, sweep and combing operations had been conducted in all district of the province, whereas police teams also conducted 4,777 raids on hideouts of professional criminals and extremists.

The report revealed that during the combing operations, around 5,235 cases had been registered and 5,263 accused had been arrested in this regard, whereas 275 Kalashnikovs, 409 rifles, 687 shot-guns, 5,167 pistols and 43,633 bullets worth millions of rupees were recovered from the arrested people.