IGP Punjab Orders Crackdown On Beggars, Drug-addicts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:06 PM

IGP Punjab orders crackdown on beggars, drug-addicts

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir Wednesday ordered for launching a crackdown on professional beggars and drug-addicts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir Wednesday ordered for launching a crackdown on professional beggars and drug-addicts.

A notification in this regard has been issued and sent to Capital City Police Officer Lahore, all regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs). The notification has emphasised timely action, in collaboration with teams of Child Protection Bureau, against beggars who use children for begging.

The notification also stressed swift action against drug-addicts.

The IGP said that beggars and drug-addicts cause troubles for citizens. He said that targeted operations should be undertaken against the drug-addicts who harass citizens on roads and in residential areas.

He said that duty hours of patrolling forces should be intensified and reports with regard to action against beggars and drug-addicts should be sent to Central Police /office on daily basis.

