IGP Punjab orders crackdown on drug-peddlers, other criminals

(@imziishan)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered for launching a crackdown for elimination of drug-traffickers, especially those involved in ice drug and other heinous crimes to make society drug-free

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered for launching a crackdown for elimination of drug-traffickers, especially those involved in ice drug and other heinous crimes to make society drug-free.

Giving directions to officers at Central Police Office (CPO) here on Monday, the IGP ordered for conducting intelligence-based operations, especially in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels to break the network of drug-pushers. He also ordered for submission of a weekly report in this regard to the CPO.

He expressed grave concern over death of a young man due to use of ice drug and said that a full-fledged operation should be carried out against drug-traffickers. He said the current matter of death of young man due to ice use should be taken as a test case, and all aspects should be taken into account in investigation of the case.

The IGP said that it had become a challenge for the police now that the killer of a man and his nephew in Millat Park is still at large. He directed the officers concerned to arrest the killers at the earliest.

The IGP Punjab said that circle officers, SHOs and In-charge investigation should be held responsible for delay in arrest of alleged killers. He said that senior officer should pay surprise visits to police stations for improving the working of police stations. He said that inspection should be carried out regularly and officers should gain better performance and results from their subordinates, deputed at police stations.

He said that service delivery to the public should be ensured by accomplishing tasks of police stations by utilising all available resources so that trust between police and the public could be improved further.

The IGP further said that officers should themselves prepare and send the required information/ reports to Central Police Office, instead of their subordinates. He said that if any officer showed negligence in this regard, he would be issued a letter of displeasure.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani, CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, DIG operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and DIG Investigation Dr Inaam Waheed, along with other officers, were present.