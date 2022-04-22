IGP Punjab orders foolproof security for Hazrat Ali Day

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered for provision of three-tier foolproof security for processions and Majalis on 21st of Ramazan, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A), across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered for provision of three-tier foolproof security for processions and Majalis on 21st of Ramazan, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A), across the province.

In this regard, he issued instructions to supervisory officers while presiding over a meeting with respect to security of Hazrat Ali (R.A) Day. RPOs, DPOs should personally supervise security arrangements, he said.

The IGP said that police teams should maintain close coordination with Special Branch, CTD and other law-enforcement agencies and there should be no delay in strict legal action over display of weapons, violation of Loudspeaker Act or any attempt for breach of peace.

Rao Sardar Ali said that search, sweep, intelligence-based combing operations should be continued on daily basis in the vicinity of routes and places of sensitive processions and Majalis, while the supervisory officers should give effective briefing to the security personnel about sensitivity of their duties.

The IGP ordered that snipers should be deployed on rooftops of buildings along the procession routes as well as commandos in plain-clothes along the procession route.

He said that CCTV monitoring and video recording should be ensured for security of sensitive processions and Majalis in all cases. Similarly, female police personnel should be deployed for checking female mourners.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that 868 Majalis and 234 processions would be held in all districts of the province on Hazrat Ali (R.A) Martyrdom Day. More than 33,000 police officers and volunteers would perform security duties.

The spokesperson said that security personnel included 396 gazetted officers, 634 inspectors, 1305 sub-inspectors, 2176 ASIs, 1,442 head constables, 18,861 constables while 2,649 police national volunteers, 267 special police officers, 3,953 male volunteers and 1,317 women.

The spokesperson said that the main procession in Lahore would start from Mubarak Haveli and end at Karbala Gamay Shah for which more than 5,000 security personnel including 10 SPs, 25 SDPOs, 80 SHOs, 374 Upper Subordinates, 208 Ladies Police will carry out security duty.

The control room of Safe Cities Authority, Central Police Office and Deputy Commissioner's Office will continuously monitored the situation.