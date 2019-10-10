UrduPoint.com
IGP Punjab Orders For Launching Campaign To Check Child Abuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:39 PM

IGP Punjab orders for launching campaign to check child abuse

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that an awareness campaign regarding child abuse should be carried out by the police with the cooperation of parents, teachers and civil society members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that an awareness campaign regarding child abuse should be carried out by the police with the cooperation of parents, teachers and civil society members.

He was addressing the officers at Central Police Office here on Thursday. In the session, reports and progress in cases of ransom, kidnapping and abuse were discussed.

The IGP said that a seminar was being held tiled 'The role of society and police in child protection' to create awareness about protection of children on October 16 in Lahore, in which leading figures from education and judiciary departments and students from schools and colleges would participate.

He said that all regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) should conduct seminars and workshops about protection of children and crimes against children in their districts and regions.

He said police officers should personally visit schools to keep children aware of emergency situations and deliver lecture to save children from criminals.

He said that special units of police should be formed to quickly stop child abuse without any interruption whereas close coordination among Child Protection Bureau, district administration and other government institutions should be enhanced.

The IGP said that monitoring of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras around educational institutions should be ensured especially in districts of Sialkot and Mianwali with other districts where modern surveillance command centres are working.

Additional IGs, DIGs, AIGs with other officers were present in the meeting.

