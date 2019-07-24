IGP Punjab orders inspection of arms stock of dealers

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said that no leniency would be showed to those who were involved in illegal selling and buying of arms across the province

In a circular issued here on Wednesday, the IGP directed the CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to continue the process of stock checking in accordance with the already defined SOPs and inspection of arms dealers in their respective districts regularly.

The IGP said that there should be no delay in taking strict legal action who violate the law. He further said that regular stock checking of arms dealers in all districts should be ensured and inspection report should be submitted to central police office without any delay. He said the officers who were found showing slackness in taking action with respect to inspection would be held accountable.

He said that strict supervision be ensured that no arms dealers had links with any smuggler and its network of business of arms should be monitored. The report regarding stock checking of arms dealers has been provided to the IGP Punjab by Additional IGP operations Punjab Inam Ghani, in which, it has been revealed that inspection and checking of stocks of 458 arms dealers in all districts of province had been conducted last day and license of 15 arms dealers had been canceled, whereas, 18 cases had been registered against them.

He said that during the stock checking police teams of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lodhran and Pakpatan seized huge quantity of illegal arms and weapons which includes 970 illegal weapons and 185225 bullets, Kalashankoves, guns, rifles, pistols and revolver along with other weapons were included in the recovered arms.

He said that a legal action had been taken against 22 arms dealers based on expiry of arms license whereas during the campaign of arms checking collectively the stock of 378 arms dealers was found registered according to stock laws.

The IGP Punjab said that police should close coordination with concerned institutions regarding use of licensed weapons in criminal activity and also ensured quick legal action along with cancellation of license. He furthermore said that besides senior officers SPs and DSP level officers should monitor the business activities of arms dealers in their areas and also ensure regular checking of stock in accordance with SOPs issued by the IG Office.

The IGP said that it should be carefully notice that only registered arms dealer can run their shops of arms dealing and they should not be involved in any illegal and unlawful activity.