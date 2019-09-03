UrduPoint.com
IGP Punjab Orders Probe Into Death In Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:56 PM

IGP Punjab orders probe into death in police custody

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has taken notice of death of an accused due to alleged police torture at North Cantonment Police Station, here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has taken notice of death of an accused due to alleged police torture at North Cantonment Police Station, here.

The IGP ordered Additional IG Internal Accountability to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours and take strict legal and departmental action against the responsible persons without any delay.

As per directions of the IG Punjab, Additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar with his team were investigating the facts, while a case has been registered against six officials on an application of a brother of the murdered person. The case has been registered against in-charge investigation Nasir Baig, ASI Zeeshan and four constables.

