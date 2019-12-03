UrduPoint.com
IGP Punjab Orders Speeding Up Action Against Criminals

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:15 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has sought reports on actions taken against anti-social elements across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has sought reports on actions taken against anti-social elements across the province.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the IGP directed the regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to speed up the process of action against criminals.

On the occasion, DPO, Chiniot, Syed Husna Haider shared the monthly progress of Chiniot Police with the IGP. According to the report presented to the IGP, the Chiniot police arrested 302 accused including 132 proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal arms and drugs during the last month. Also, 48 cases were registered against drug-traffickers.

The district police also recovered Rs 4 million from the arrested criminals.

