IGP Punjab Orders Strict Action Against Kite-flyers, Manufacturers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that a comprehensive and effective strategy should be made to check kite-flying and arrest kite-flyers in all districts across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that a comprehensive and effective strategy should be made to check kite-flying and arrest kite-flyers in all districts across Punjab.

He issued these directions while reviewing the crime situation at Central Police Office here on Tuesday. He said that there should be no delay in taking action against those circle officers and station house officers (SHOs) who failed in implementing the kite flying laws in their respective areas. He said there should be no discrimination in taking action against dealers of kites and kites-flying metallic thread and materials.

The IGP said any persons directly involved in kite-flying, manufacturing of kites and metallic thread, its usage and sale/purchase, etc., should be arrested immediately.

The top cop directed CCPO Lahore for launching a weekly campaign to control crimes in the city and intelligence-based operations should be conducted to arrest A-category criminals.

He said a special report should be prepared against those dacoits and robbers, who were acquitted by courts during the last 10 months.

He said it should be probed whether the investigation officers presented the cases in courts in a proper way.

He said there should be no delay in taking legal and departmental action against those SHOs who had private gunmen.

He said that circle officers, in-charge investigation and SHOs should prepare themselves for action against them who failed in arresting the proclaimed offenders. He said senior officers should spend maximum time in field, especially CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations and DIG Investigation should check the officers deputed on patrolling, whereas patrolling plan and beat system of Dolphin force should be reorganised to improve their performance.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan senior police officers were also present.

