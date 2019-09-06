UrduPoint.com
IGP Punjab Pays Homage To Sacrifices Of Pakistan Armed Forces

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:24 PM

IGP Punjab pays homage to sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan, paying tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces, said Punjab Police would always stand with families of the national heroes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan, paying tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces, said Punjab Police would always stand with families of the national heroes.

He said this while speaking to senior officers on the Defence Day here Friday.

The IG said the policemen were always ready to protect properties and lives of the people, adding that the department was standing with the Pak armed forces to defend the motherland.

As per directions of the IG Punjab, the Defence Day was marked with full zeal while officers laid wreaths on the graves of the martyrs. They also met families of the martyrs and paid homage to their sacrifices.

