IGP Punjab Pays Tribute To Martyred Constable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 08:03 PM

IGP Punjab pays tribute to martyred constable

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Wednesday paid tribute to Constable Saleem Shehzad, who was martyred by the accused in the area of Police Station Kahna, Khanewal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Wednesday paid tribute to Constable Saleem Shehzad, who was martyred by the accused in the area of Police Station Kahna, Khanewal.

The IGP said that brave and dutiful officers and officials like Saleem Shehzad were real heroes of the Police Department.

Taking notice of the incident, the IGP asked RPO Multan for a report on the incident. He ordered for arresting the accused and punishing them at the earliest. The IGP directed DPO Khanewal to keep close contact with the family of constable Saleem Shahzad.

The martyred constable left behind a widow and four children among the mourners, the eldest son is eleven years old and the youngest daughter is five years old.

