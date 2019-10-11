IGP Punjab recounts police success stories in recent weeks

Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan Friday said the police were working with full commitment and devotion to stop child abuse and kidnapping incidents

During a meeting with parents of children who came from Toba Tek Singh, the IGP said Toba Tek Singh police safely recovered the children who were kidnapped for ransom and also successfully saved life of a child who was thrown away into the sugarcane fields after the murderer perceived him dead.

He said that parents, teachers, religious scholars and civil society should also play an active role in controlling child related cases so that no stone should be left unturned in taking such accused to severe punishment.

The parents of the children thanked DPO Toba Tek Singh and circle officers and said that Punjab police has won our hearts by recovering the children with full determination, hard work and commitment.

Anam Bibi, mother of kidnapped children Hannan, paid homage to Punjab police and said that the safe recovery of kidnapped children was a proof that Punjab police was serving their duties with diligence.

On the occasion, the IGP distributed appreciation letters and prizes among police officials who were included in recovery of three children Aroosha, Abdul Hannan and Hasan in two different incidents.