IGP Punjab Releases Rs. 2m For Cops' Medical Expenses
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued nearly two million rupees in additional funds to police employees serving to support their medical expenses.
According to details, Constable Muhammad Tufail from Attock was granted Rs. 500,000 for his wife’s kidney and hypertension treatment; the wife of martyred Sub-Inspector Atif Mahmood Khan from Toba Tek Singh received Rs. 200,000 for a major surgery, Assistant Mushtaq Ahmed of Lahore Traffic Police was granted Rs. 200,000 for treatment of various ailments, Sub Inspector (retd) Muhammad Iqbal Javed was provided Rs. 200,000 for his wife’s major surgery and constable (retd) Zahoor Ahmed was given Rs.
1.35 lakh for his wife’s treatment.
Additionally, Head Constable Muhammad Shafiq and Sub-Inspector Najm-ul-Abbas each received Rs. 100,000 for treatment of various diseases, Constable Langri Muhammad Javed Akhtar was granted Rs. 100,000 for heart treatment, and Constable Muhammad Latif received 1 lakh rupees for an eye operation.
Head Constable Sajid Amjad was also provided with Rs. 100,000 for his wife’s treatment, while constables Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Azam Shahid Iqbal, and Nisar Ahmed were given more than Rs. 200,000 for treatment of different illnesses. The funds were released after scrutiny and approval by the Welfare Management Committee.
