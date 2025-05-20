Open Menu

IGP Punjab Reviews CCD Performance In Gujranwala,Sheikhupura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab,Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday chaired a high-level crime control meeting at the Central Police Office(CPO) where he reviewed the resources and performance of the Crime Control Departments (CCD) in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chattha,Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan,DIG CCD Umar Farooq Salamat,AIG Operations Abdul Rahim Shirazi and AIG Admin Asad Ijaz Malhi.

While regional police officers (RPOs),District Police Officers (DPOs), Regional Officers (ROs) and District Officers (DOs) from Gujranwala and Sheikhupura regions participated via video link.

Officers from these regions presented briefings on their progress and achievements.

“CCD has become an integral part of district policing and is delivering remarkable results despite limited resources through effective coordination,”said Dr. Usman.

He announced that within the next three months,CCD offices will be upgraded with modern infrastructure and facilities. Furthermore, he revealed plans for the launch of a cyber crime department and Punjab tourism police in the near future.

“We have improved front-end services at special initiative police stations;now we will enhance the back-end operations as well,”the IG added.

He expressed the vision to transform Punjab Police into a $1 billion organization through modern infrastructure, technology and smart policing.

The IGP appreciated the performance of CPO Gujranwala Rana Muhammad Ayaz,DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad and SSP CCD Mansoor Aman. He also commended CCD officers for meeting targets in combating serious crimes.

“There is strong coordination and an effective working relationship between the district police and CCD for the eradication of serious crimes",Dr Usman emphasized.

He noted that district police have fully supported CCD with human resources,transport,offices and logistics.

Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chattha said that the department was focusing on serious crimes such as robbery-homicide,rape during robbery,sexual assault-murder,motorcycle theft and dangerous gang operations.

Dr.Usman Anwar also directed the CCD to accelerate efforts to apprehend high-profile proclaimed offenders and gang members.

