UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Punjab Says No Change In Current Police Uniform

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:52 PM

IGP Punjab says no change in current police uniform

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the existing uniforms of Punjab police should be maintained while action should be taken against the police officers and personnel wearing uniforms other than the approved design

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the existing uniforms of Punjab police should be maintained while action should be taken against the police officers and personnel wearing uniforms other than the approved design.

Presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office here Thursday, he said that the quality of existing uniforms was being further improved while all possible steps should be taken to ensure timely delivery of uniforms. He said that the draft for updating Police Uniform Rules 1952 and Standing Order 2017 for Police Uniforms should be prepared as soon as possible, while detailed consultation with police forces and police bureaus of other provinces should be done to update the Standing Order and draft?The IGP constituted a seven-member committee comprising senior officers to amend the Police Uniform Standing Order 2017 by keeping in view all aspects regarding uniform and badges of all ranks with respect to uniform and prepare the first draft after amendment for presenting it in the next meeting on Nov 12 so that the next course of action could be decided.

He said the members of the committee should consult the police forces of other provinces and officers of the National Police Bureau on all aspects of uniforms including uniforms, designs, rank badges, socks, hats, jackets and shoes. The committee will consist of 7 officers including Additional IG Logistics and Procurement, DIG Legal and DIG Procurement

Related Topics

Police Punjab 2017 All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in G20 ministers of culture meeti ..

10 minutes ago

VIS withdraws ER of VDL

3 minutes ago

Disappearing messages come to Facebook-owned Whats ..

3 minutes ago

NCC-FFP reviews progress of development projects i ..

3 minutes ago

VIS withdraws ES ratings of PVEL

3 minutes ago

Shops sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.