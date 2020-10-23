UrduPoint.com
IGP Punjab Seeks Report On Teenager's Death By Police Torture

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:58 PM

IGP Punjab seeks report on teenager's death by police torture

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Friday sought report regarding Thursday's incident wherein a teenaged Madarsah student had died allegedly by police torture in Ali Pur tahsil

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Friday sought report regarding Thursday's incident wherein a teenaged Madarsah student had died allegedly by police torture in Ali Pur tahsil.

It may be noted that a teenage Madarsah student Yasir was cutting a tree at the Madarsah but his opponent raised objections and called police. Police reached there and tried to stop fight, however, the 17-year old Yasir died on the spot.

The relatives of deceased alleged that Yasir died by police torture while police said he died during fight with opponents. A murder case was registered with Alipur Sadar police station against three policemen including an ASI on the orders of DPO Hassan Iqbal Thursday last.

